Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Mobile World Congress

SKT taking its metaverse platform to the world

News Analysis Robert Clark 3/2/2022
Comment (0)

MWC22 – SK Telecom (SKT) aims to launch its Ifland metaverse service in 80 countries this year as part of an effort to become a global leader in key next-gen technologies.

In addition, CEO Ryu Young-sang said that the company is taking its AI semiconductor and quantum cryptography tech to international markets.

Ryu told an MWC press conference that Ifland has become a "major new communications platform," receiving more than 1,500 requests for partnership in Korea. He said SKT would open the platform to allow user-generated content and would soon introduce a blockchain-enabled virtual marketplace.

SK Telecom has great expectations for AI chip subsidiary Sapeon Inc. (Source: Ryan Pikkel on Flickr CC2.0)
SK Telecom has great expectations for AI chip subsidiary Sapeon Inc.
(Source: Ryan Pikkel on Flickr CC2.0)

Ifland has been on a fast growth path since its launch last July, reaching 1.1 million monthly active users by the end of 2021, according to SKT's Q4 filing. Time spent by users on the platform has more than doubled during the first six months.

Ifland had already become a popular social venue and a platform for businesses seeking new channels to customers, SKT noted in a press release.

Ryu did not elaborate on Ifland's expansion plans. But Ik-hwan Cho, head of metaverse development, said that the telco plans "to strengthen cooperation" with global telcos.

Additional focus areas

SKT also has great expectations for AI chip subsidiary Sapeon Inc. With the AI semiconductor market growing at 44% annually and expected to be worth 40 trillion won ($33.3 billion) by 2025, SKT believes that Sapeon could reach 2 trillion won ($1.6 billion) in revenue by 2027.

Last month, SKT established Sapeon in the US in a joint investment with SK Square, the SK Group portfolio manager, and memory chip player SK Hynix. SKT will work closely with Sapeon, targeting verticals such as manufacturing, security, media and the auto sector, Ryu said.

In the third key technology, quantum security, SKT was a market leader in Korea through subsidiary ID Quantique, which had applied its technology to SKT's 5G backbone network and helped build a quantum-secured 5G smartphone with Samsung in 2020.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Geneva-based ID Quantique will target the European, North American and Asian markets. It is also expanding its business to blockchain and other quantum solutions.

"With the launch of metaverse, AI semiconductor and quantum cryptography in overseas markets, we will expand our global presence to maintain leadership into the next-generation ICT market," said Ryu.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper - Location Intelligent 5G
GTI online summit 2022-5G and Decarbonization
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey
Cisco Private 5G Solution Overview
The Next Wave of Digital Transformation Starts with Cisco Private 5G
IDC Paper - Private 5G: Empowering Digitalization for Enterprise and Industrial Organizations
Cisco Private 5G Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 8, 2022 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro awarded Best Connected Consumer Device at GLOMO Awards 2022 By ZTE
Make 5G Signaling Your Top Network Priority By Bryan R. Davies, for Nokia
Continuous 5G Innovation Accelerates Green, Low-Carbon Development By Huawei
Operators Set Clear Autonomous Network Goals, Progress In Exploration And Practice By Zhang Wanchun, Senior Vice President, ZTE Corporation
Adaptive Spirit Event Poised to Celebrate its 26th Anniversary in April By Adaptive Spirit
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE