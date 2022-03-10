Pollen Mobile's DeWi goal: Paid data this year

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – Pollen Mobile is among a growing number of companies in the nascent but potentially explosive "decentralized wireless" marketplace. Dubbed DeWi, such operations rely on cryptocurrency rewards to fund the construction of do-it-yourself wireless networks.

According to Christian Kurassek, co-founder and CFO of Pollen Mobile, it's a market that's rapidly maturing. "There's a huge opportunity to offer something different," he said.

Specifically, he said such DeWi operations can allow everyday users to buy and deploy their own wireless networks – thereby patching coverage holes at their home or office, for example. "Now you have the opportunity to fix that yourself," Kurassek said.

Helium, from Nova Labs, remains the market leader in DeWi, having recently announced plans to launch commercial mobile services via an MVNO agreement with T-Mobile.

When asked whether Pollen Mobile would follow a similar trajectory, Kurassek remained coy. However, he made it clear that Pollen isn't just a crypto-colored fly-by-night endeavor. "We want to build a real business," he said.

For example, he said the company's current goal is to begin transmitting paid data over its growing crypto-backed 3.5GHz CBRS network by the end of 2022.

Here are a few items discussed in this interview with Kurassek:



Pollen's origin story. (00:50)

How the company will monetize its network. (03:00)

How Pollen is encouraging users to build its network. (04:30)

Will Pollen launch an MVNO like Helium? (08:00)

Pollen hopes to begin handling paid data over its network this year. (09:10)

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano