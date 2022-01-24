Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Mobile World Congress

MWC Barcelona 2022 to be 'not far from' pre-pandemic attendance – GSMA chief

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/24/2022
Comment (0)

The head of the GSMA trade association – the organization that backs the annual MWC Barcelona trade show – said that he expects attendance at this year's event to be similar to turnout at the show prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GSMA reported 109,000 attendees at its show in Barcelona, Spain, in 2019.

"It's going to be a good show," GSMA Director General Mats Granryd told Mobile World Live in a recent interview. "It's not going to be pre-pandemic, but it's going to be not far from."

"All the indicators are showing that this is going to be a great show," he added.

Granryd said that there are roughly 1,000 total speakers and 1,500 exhibitors registered to attend the show, and that he expects most attendees to be there "in real life."

Granryd argued that the GSMA needs to show "responsible leadership" because the wireless industry is critical to global communications. "The risk is that we are losing momentum," he said of the potential for show delays and cancellations. He said the global wireless industry needs to show the world that "we mean business."

He added that the GSMA hosted three in-person events last year: MWC shows in Shanghai, Barcelona and Los Angeles. And he said the trade group plans to continue to host events in a "responsible, safe manner."

The coronavirus, of course, has upended industry trade shows along with plenty of other activities during the past two years. As COVID-19 appears to shift from pandemic to endemic status, the GSMA and other groups continue to work to navigate the landscape.

Importantly, one of the biggest MWC exhibitors appears to be set to attend the Barcelona show later next month. As Light Reading previously reported, Ericsson recently reiterated it will host its massive booth in Hall 2. However, Japan's Sony said it won't attend the show in person.

"The GSMA expects MWC Barcelona 2022 to be close to pre-pandemic level attendance. We'll see. Omicron is running rampant, and it doesn't seem to care if you are vaccinated and boosted," tweeted S&P Global analyst Lynnette Luna.

"I think N America attendance will be light," responded IDC analyst Daryl Schoolar.

Some of the London-based staff of Light Reading is currently scheduled to attend MWC, but no North America-based staff will attend.

The GSMA is one of a number of trade groups moving forward with plans for in-person events in the coming months. Other groups including IWCE, WISPA, WIA and NAB are also planning to hold in-person gatherings. Light Reading's Big 5G Event remains scheduled as an in-person event in May in Austin.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Ericsson’s Cloud RAN e-book: A comprehensive guide to adopting, deploying, and scaling virtualized 5G in your networks
Enhancing 5G DDoS Protection with Juniper Networks and Corero Network Security Joint Solution
Performance of Open Fronthaul with Packet-Switched Networks
How Intel and Juniper are advancing Open RAN
Juniper jumps on O-RAN bandwagon
Juniper Service Provider Solutions
The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE