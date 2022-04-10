Celona's CEO on the evolving private wireless industry

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – Private wireless networking remains a hot-button topic in the US wireless industry, and that was certainly true here at the recent MWC Vegas trade show. Virtually every company at the show – from Verizon to AWS – had something to say about the market and the market opportunity.

For its part, startup Celona has been playing in the space for just a few years but has been a part of some major developments.

As noted by Celona CEO and founder Rajeev Shah, the company is deeply involved in the massive private wireless network buildout in Las Vegas. Further, the company is one of the prime private wireless partners for Verizon, the nation's largest wireless carrier.

"I think we're finding some good traction here," Shah said. "The demand for this is extraordinary."

Importantly, Shah also said that Celona's first few customers with Verizon are now launching services, and he expects the two companies to make significant sales progress next year.

Here are a few items discussed in this interview with Shah:

Celona's work with Las Vegas. (01:00)

Why neutral host networks are important and when they might hit the market. (02:00)

Celona's progress with Verizon. (03:30)

Is the private wireless networking space suffering from a slowdown? (05:00)

What does the recent launch of a private 5G offering from Amazon Web Services (AWS) mean for the sector? (06:30)

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano