BT's Howard Watson addresses net neutrality and 5G during MWC

MWC23 – BT's chief security and networks officer, Howard Watson, spoke to Light Reading about ongoing conversations around net neutrality and fair contribution, as well as 5G.

Watson said he welcomes the consultation launched by Ofcom into net neutrality, adding that while "net neutrality remains critical and important" BT is calling for a conversation about how to deliver content efficiently.

Watson also addressed ongoing 5G rollout, saying that over 60% of the UK population is covered by 5G. He reiterated BT's commitment to make 5G available to anyone on demand by 2028 and added that BT is now "well through" its core migration, enabling standalone 5G.

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading