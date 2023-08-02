Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Mobile World Congress

Barcelona pulls in the tech crowd from ISE to MWC

News Analysis

It's that time of year when those engaged in the mobile communications sector start to turn their thoughts to the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, with varying levels of excitement and/or trepidation. To be sure, the annual event has become an important date on the calendar for many, global pandemics notwithstanding, even though it has shifted its focus somewhat over the years.

This year, with the theme of Velocity, the line-up of MWC speakers ranges from the CEO of integrated logistics company A.P. Moller - Maersk through to the CVO and president of DIMPLE (Digigooz Interactive Metaverse Platform Environment, in case you were wondering) and the president of electric racing specialist Extreme E. In other words, it's no longer dominated by the sector's more traditional operators and vendors.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Fira Gran Via, also providing what will undoubtedly be welcome extra business for the countless tapas bars and restaurants that line the streets of the famous Barrio Gótico.

ISE and MWC overlap in both topics and location as they descend on Barcelona this month. (Source: Logan Armstrong on Unsplash)
ISE and MWC overlap in both topics and location as they descend on Barcelona this month.
(Source: Logan Armstrong on Unsplash)

As for the Fira itself, it's currently in the process of rebuilding stands and recalibrating halls after the completion of another technology trade show that took place only last week. Indeed, Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) is almost, if not as big as MWC, but has yet to make the leap from nerdy trade publications into the mainstream. Indeed, it could be one of the biggest tech events that you've never heard of, with an excess of 58,000 attendees this year. The GSMA reported just over 61,000 attendees in 2022, with a few more probably expected in 2023.

Now that ISE has moved from its traditional home in Amsterdam RAI to Barcelona, it has the space to blossom into something beyond its professional AV and electronic systems integration roots — much in the way that MWC moved on from intense discussions about the advantages of HSPA+ over HSPA, and the pros and cons of i-mode compared to WAP.

Going hybrid

The range of conferences at ISE 2023 suggests that the event's relevance is already expanding as it grapples with some of the most pressing business challenges today. The words "hybrid" and "cloud" were all around, with active discussions about how to achieve a good balance between office and remote working. Other terms building a following include AV over IP (AVoIP) as well as software-defined AVoIP.

It seems only a matter of time before comms becomes an increasingly big element of the conferences. After all, what would a hybrid workplace be without a reliable fiber or 5G network to connect participants in group video conferences and more? As for control rooms — a key focus area at ISE — they could not function without a reliable, low-latency network.

Ahead of ISE, I spoke to Chris Dreyfus-Gibson, who is vice chairman and co-founder of the International Critical Control Rooms Alliance (ICCRA) and also chair of the Control Rooms Summit at ISE. He stressed how vital networks are for control rooms to ensure that data is received and processed in a timely fashion. At the same time, he noted that "it's rare that people have the opportunity to build a control room from scratch," and are often forced to rely on the same networks as everyone else.

Smart workplaces, smart buildings, smart homes — all are now part of the ISE and the MWC experience as various industries, and different worlds, collide. Indeed, among the speakers during the Smart Workplace Summit was Ken Dooley, chief strategy officer for empathic building at Haltian, which has its roots in Nokia and now focuses on connected devices and IoT solutions.

How much of an overlap there is between the ISE and MWC audiences remains to be seen, but the two events certainly appear to be converging on some important trends relating to connectivity in the office and home. Anyway, what better excuse than to bookend February with two trips to Barcelona — hey, why not stay the month!

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Open RAN Systems Integration
3GPP Release 17: Completing the First Phase of 5G Evolution
Setting off the 5G Advanced Evolution
Enabling the metaverse with 5G
How 5G is enabling resilient communication
Why and what you need to know about 6G in 2023
Coherent Routing: A rapid evolution to IP/Optical convergence
Analyst Insights: Multi-layer SDN with enriched analytics helps operators improve customer experience
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Heavy Reading Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Service Provider Survey 2022 Results
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE