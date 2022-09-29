Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Mobile World Congress

At MWC, Verizon unwraps upgraded FWA receiver and 5G gaming gambit

News Analysis Rob Pegoraro, Contributor, Light Reading 9/29/2022
Comment (0)

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – Verizon helped kick off an event devoted to the mobile industry by revealing an immobile product.

Saying "5G Home Internet is a game changer!", Verizon consumer group COO Krista Bourne introduced a new receiver for Verizon's 5G Home fixed wireless access (FWA) service during that company's share of the hour-and-45-minute session that opened MWC Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

The new Verizon Receiver, built on Qualcomm's FWA platform, will ship later this year, but Bourne and Verizon's press release did not cite a price.

"It's over 60% smaller and lighter than the previous generation," she said. "It's completely waterproof, so it can be installed indoors and outdoors."

Verizon's Krista Bourne (left) and Erin McPherson during the company's MWC keynote. (Source: Rob Pegararo. Used with permission)
Verizon's Krista Bourne (left) and Erin McPherson during the company's MWC keynote.
(Source: Rob Pegararo. Used with permission)

Making outdoor installation possible should allow for more reliable reception, especially in the small minority of Verizon's FWA footprint covered by its speedy but evanescent millimeter-wave 5G service.

Verizon is also touting a 100% increase in upload speed for the new receiver, although the how of that huge jump isn't clear. Bourne didn't expand on that, and Verizon publicists did not return an email sent after the keynote requesting details.

Roger Entner, founder and lead analyst at Recon Analytics (and also one of the speakers in that MWC opening session), could only guess. "It can be a more efficient modem," he suggested afterwards.

Verizon has used its extensive C-band buildout to undertake a vast expansion of its FWA 5G service, which it says typically delivers download speeds of 85 to 300 Mbit/s and 10 Mbit/s uploads. That had been a mmWave-only proposition before, reaching only an estimated two million households at the end of 2021; Verizon now says it covers more than 30 million homes.

The company also moved to boost demand for 5G Home by slashing prices in January; service now costs just $25 a month with many Verizon unlimited-data smartphone plans, $50 otherwise.

Those smartphone plans, however, have been bleeding subscribers this year even as Verizon has tried to lure customers by adding more plans to an already-cluttered collection of postpaid offerings. That makes FWA the company's major good-news wireless item.

"That's where their growth is," said Entner. "They need a story to tell around growth when they already admitted that they will lose consumer mobility customers this quarter."

Two weeks ago, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg warned that the carrier would see its third quarter in a row of wireless subscriber losses, saying "We are still going to have a negative net adds on phones in the third quarter" at a Goldman Sachs investor event.

Gaming and more

Verizon also used its stage time to offer a peek at the Razer Edge 5G, an Android gaming handheld built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Gaming Platform. A video offered fleeting views of the device's controls; Bourne did not reveal a price or ship date, but those details may surface at an Oct. 15 Razer online event about the Edge 5G.

Verizon's MWC news wrapped up with the announcement that NFL+ will be on the menu for its upcoming +Play platform, a video-discovery app it unveiled in March to help customers find, sign up for and organize other streaming services.

NFL+, which costs $4.99 a month or $39.99 a year, includes live audio of every game as well as the league's NFL Network and live video of in-market games.

"We're now putting live game experiences right in your hand, wherever and whenever you want them," said Erin McPherson, Verizon's chief content officer. "Look for more announcements with live sports partners coming soon."

— Rob Pegoraro, special to Light Reading. Follow him @robpegoraro.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Trends in the Communications Industry
How to Gain the Edge in the Fiber Broadband Boom
A new approach to billing for a new generation of customers
CBRS Spectrum and the Future of Private Wireless Networks
Smart Edge: Productizing Edge Deployment
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE