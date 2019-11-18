Mike Sievert to Replace John Legere as T-Mobile CEO on May 1, 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile US, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has named Mike Sievert as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2020. Currently President, Chief Operating Officer and a Board Director, Sievert will assume the CEO role from John Legere after the conclusion of Legere’s contract on April 30, 2020. Sievert’s new title will be President and CEO. Legere will remain a member of the Board.

The CEO transition is part of the Board's well-established succession planning process to position the next generation of leadership at T-Mobile to take the Company forward.

"John Legere has had an enormously successful run as CEO. As the architect of the Un-carrier strategy and the company’s complete transformation, John has put T-Mobile US in an incredibly strong position. I have the highest respect for his performance as a manager and as a friend, I am very grateful to him for the time together," said Tim Höttges, Deutsche Telekom CEO, and Chairman of the Board of T-Mobile US. "John taught everyone at T-Mobile that if you listen to customers and empower employees, you can change a culture – and by doing so – change a company and an entire industry. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank John, and of course Mike, and all the employees for everything they have achieved over the past seven years. We have tremendous respect for John's leadership and appreciate his incredible contributions to T-Mobile’s success. The Board is pleased that John will support this leadership transition while focusing on closing our pending acquisition of Sprint."

With Legere's involvement, the Board undertook a comprehensive, multi-year, leadership succession planning process tied to the strategic direction of T-Mobile and has chosen Sievert to step into the CEO role next Spring. Sievert has worked alongside Legere for the last seven years, transforming T-Mobile into the fastest growing wireless provider in the market and ultimately into the tremendously successful Un-carrier. As T-Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer and then COO, Sievert led the design and execution of the 16 Un-carrier “moves” that have defined the company and established T-Mobile as the customer satisfaction leader and most-loved brand in the industry.

Today, in his current role as President and COO, Sievert leads a team of tens of thousands of customer-focused disruptors and innovators who are changing the rules of wireless every day. He leads all of T-Mobile’s marketing and product groups, and all retail, sales, and customer support groups for all of T-Mobile’s segments and brands, among other responsibilities. In addition, over the past two years he has worked closely with Legere on T-Mobile’s merger planning, integration, and regulatory approval initiatives, with the goal of creating the New T-Mobile by successfully closing the pending acquisition of Sprint. Sievert has also served as a member of the T-Mobile Board of Directors for nearly 2 years.

"In the months ahead, my focus will be on ensuring a smooth leadership transition and continuing to work closely with the Board and Mike to complete the Sprint transaction," added John Legere. "This merger will create the New T-Mobile – a company that is uniquely positioned to continue disrupting the wireless category – and beyond. This marks the beginning of a dynamic new chapter for T-Mobile."