Zayo Acquired in $14.3B Cash Deal

Network services and dark fiber provider Zayo Group Holdings is being acquired by two investment firms in a cash deal valued at $14.3 billion.

Zayo, which owns about 12.2 million miles of fiber, will transition from a public company to a private firm under the new ownership of Digital Colony and the EQT Infrastructure IV fund.

The Zayo team is expected to remain intact at its current headquarters in Boulder, Colo.

Zayo serves European and North American customers via networks in North America, the UK, France and Ireland. Its lit fiber network covers more than 130,000 miles; Zayo also has a 12.2-million-mile network of dark fiber. Services include dark fiber, managed bandwidth, lit fiber and video solutions for clients such as carriers, enterprises and government.

