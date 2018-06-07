The US DoJ May Be Appealing the AT&T-Time Warner Merger Trial

The US Justice Department may be the gang that can't shoot straight, but they're not out of ammo just yet in the case of AT&T and Time Warner.

Bloomberg and other outlets have reported that the Justice Department is intending to appeal US District Court for DC Judge Richard Leon's ruling on June 12, when he approved the $84 billion combination of AT&T and Time Warner with no restrictions. (See AT&T Wins Big, Gets Bigger: Judge Approves AT&T-Time Warner Merger and AT&T Closes $84B Time Warner Takeover).

"The department's antitrust division filed a notice of appeal Thursday in Washington federal court," Bloomberg reports.

We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

— Phil Harvey, US News Editor, Light Reading