Orange Buys 25-Year-Old UK Cybersecurity Provider

PARIS -- Orange has announced today the acquisition of SecureData Group for an undisclosed amount.

The UK-based company, SecureData, is the largest independent cybersecurity service provider in the UK, the first market in Europe. The company has a 25-year track record of providing integrated cyber solutions designed to assess risks, detect threats, protect customer’s IT assets and respond to security incidents. The company’s elite consulting arm, SensePost, enjoys a worldwide reputation for its expertise in cyber-criminality, security research, and penetration testing. The company recorded annual revenues of circa 50 million euros in 2018 and has enjoyed consistent growth rates of approx. 20% since 2016.

With over 200 employees in the UK and South Africa and a well-respected management team, the company is well-positioned on the strategically-key British and Anglophone cybersecurity market. By offering improved access to this crucial market, SecureData constitutes an opportunity to expand Orange’s capabilities, particularly in Europe.

Through additional technical cooperation, SecureData will help reinforce Orange’s strategic position in cyberdefense by bringing a new source of expertise and innovative technology. SecureData also boasts an advanced cyber-SOC (Security Operations Center) in the UK that will reinforce Orange Cyberdefense’s international reach by building upon the existing network of nine cyber-SOCs dedicated to monitoring and responding to security breaches on behalf of its customers.

By working alongside Orange Cyberdefense’s existing operations in France and Belgium, SecureData will ensure its continued development by leveraging access to Orange Business Services’ existing sales force and its customer base of over 3000 multinational companies and will benefit from the carrier-grade CERT and threat intelligence team. The envisaged organization is designed to ensure continuity of SecureData’s commercial and operational autonomy.

