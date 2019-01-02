& cplSiteName &

Orange Buys 25-Year-Old UK Cybersecurity Provider

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/1/2019
50%
50%

PARIS -- Orange has announced today the acquisition of SecureData Group for an undisclosed amount.

The UK-based company, SecureData, is the largest independent cybersecurity service provider in the UK, the first market in Europe. The company has a 25-year track record of providing integrated cyber solutions designed to assess risks, detect threats, protect customer’s IT assets and respond to security incidents. The company’s elite consulting arm, SensePost, enjoys a worldwide reputation for its expertise in cyber-criminality, security research, and penetration testing. The company recorded annual revenues of circa 50 million euros in 2018 and has enjoyed consistent growth rates of approx. 20% since 2016.

With over 200 employees in the UK and South Africa and a well-respected management team, the company is well-positioned on the strategically-key British and Anglophone cybersecurity market. By offering improved access to this crucial market, SecureData constitutes an opportunity to expand Orange’s capabilities, particularly in Europe.

Through additional technical cooperation, SecureData will help reinforce Orange’s strategic position in cyberdefense by bringing a new source of expertise and innovative technology. SecureData also boasts an advanced cyber-SOC (Security Operations Center) in the UK that will reinforce Orange Cyberdefense’s international reach by building upon the existing network of nine cyber-SOCs dedicated to monitoring and responding to security breaches on behalf of its customers.

By working alongside Orange Cyberdefense’s existing operations in France and Belgium, SecureData will ensure its continued development by leveraging access to Orange Business Services’ existing sales force and its customer base of over 3000 multinational companies and will benefit from the carrier-grade CERT and threat intelligence team. The envisaged organization is designed to ensure continuity of SecureData’s commercial and operational autonomy.

Orange (NYSE: FTE)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 5-3, 2019, Viena, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
April 18, 2019
Maintaining HFC Network
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G-Oriented Minimalist Core Network
By Zhaojiang Fang, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics