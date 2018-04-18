Mitel to Be Acquired by Searchlight Capital Partners for $2B

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, today announced that it has signed a definitive arrangement agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (“Searchlight”) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.0 billion, including Mitel’s net debt. Under the terms of the agreement, to be completed pursuant to a plan of arrangement, upon completion Mitel shareholders will receive $11.15 per common share in cash.

This exceeds Mitel’s 52-week and last three-year-high price and represents a premium of approximately 24% to the 90-calendar-day volume-weighted average price of Mitel common shares through April 23, 2018. Upon completion of the transaction, Mitel will become a privately held company, which is expected to provide the company with additional flexibility to accelerate its move-to-the-cloud strategy.

