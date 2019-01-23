Liberty Latin America Abandons Millicom M&A Talks
News Wire Feed1/23/2019
Light Reading
Light Reading
DENVER, Colo. -- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) announced today that it has terminated conversations with Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) regarding a potential transaction. The Company remains focused on its growth strategy to deliver value for shareholders and provide market leading products and services to its customers.
