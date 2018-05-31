& cplSiteName &

GTT Completes Interoute Acquisition

5/31/2018
McCLEAN, Va. -- GTT Communications, Inc., the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Interoute, operator of one of Europe’s largest independent fiber networks.

"The acquisition of Interoute represents a major milestone in delivering on our purpose of connecting people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud,” said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “Our enhanced scale, expanded network footprint and award-winning product capabilities reinforce our position as a global leader in cloud networking. We look forward to bringing the benefits of this acquisition to our valued clients across the world."

The addition of Interoute:

  • Significantly augments scale, expanding GTT’s Tier 1 global IP network with one of Europe’s most extensive fiber footprints;
  • Creates the most comprehensive and competitive global cloud networking platform in the industry; adds a large base of marquee multinational clients, balanced across geographies and verticals, with very high levels of recurring revenue;
  • Strengthens GTT’s leadership in software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN); and enhances GTT’s global team with a world-class sales, operations and customer service organization.

    • GTT expects to complete the integration of Interoute within three to four quarters after closing.

    GTT Communications Inc.

    A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

