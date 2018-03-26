& cplSiteName &

GTT Brings In New Investors for Interoute Deal

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/26/2018
50%
50%

MCLEAN, VA -- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that a group of investors, led by Aleph Capital Partners LLP and Crestview Partners, has committed to invest $175 million in GTT common stock at the closing of the acquisition of Interoute by GTT, which was previously announced on February 26, 2018. Aleph and Crestview are significant shareholders of Interoute, and they will invest a portion of their proceeds from the sale of Interoute into the combined company. Per the terms of GTT’s debt financing commitment for the Interoute acquisition, this equity commitment will reduce the amount of debt to be issued by GTT to fund the acquisition on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

“Aleph and Crestview’s investment is a strong vote of confidence in our vision to create a disruptive market leader with substantial scale, unique network assets and award-winning product capabilities to fulfill our clients’ growing demand for cloud networking services in Europe, the U.S. and across the globe,” said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO.

"We are excited to become shareholders of GTT in this new phase of its growth and development,” said Hugues Lepic, CEO of Aleph. “The strength of GTT and Interoute’s combined assets and capabilities creates a compelling opportunity to build a player with significant scale and international presence and drive further industry consolidation.”

“We are highly confident in the ability of GTT’s management team to create long-term value from the combination of their existing business with Interoute, and to drive significant future growth,” added Brian Cassidy, head of media investing at Crestview.

GTT Communications Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
IBM Faces Age Discrimination Accusations
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/22/2018
Eurobites: Cambridge Analytica Feels the Heat
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/20/2018
HR: Cable Dominates US Broadband
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/21/2018
Light Reading Is Getting Cloudier
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/20/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives