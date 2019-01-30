& cplSiteName &

AirTies Picks Up Technicolor's Wireless Doctor Business

1/30/2019
ISTANBUL, TURKEY -- AirTies, the most widely deployed provider of managed in-home Wi-Fi solutions to global service providers today announced plans to acquireTechnicolor’s (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) in-home Wi-Fi Management software business, a.k.a. Wireless Doctor, and related personnel, subject to customary closing conditions. Moving forward, the two companies also plan to partner across technology and sales to offer Smart Wi-Fi solutions to service providers globally. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Technicolor’s Wireless Doctor, previously known as Wi-Fi Doctor and Conductor, is a suite of cloud-based performance management software, embedded decision logic, and apps used by service providers to support field technicians, network engineers, customer care agents, marketing personnel, and data analysts to improve the in-home Wi-Fi experience of their subscribers. As part of the agreement, AirTies will acquire the Wireless Doctor software portfolio, related intellectual property, approximately thirty (30) employees from Technicolor, and gain access to key relationships with existing Wireless Doctor customers and partners. The acquisition will be used to complement and integrate with AirTies’ Remote Manager, a cloud-based optimization suite that provides real-time visibility and historical performance analysis to manage the consumer Wi-Fi experience. AirTies’ Remote Manager and Wireless Doctor, individually and collectively, actively manage millions of homes around the globe today.

AirTies’ Smart Wi-Fi software is designed to help operators upgrade in-home Wi-Fi performance and coverage, proactively fix and monitor Wi-Fi issues, and improve overall customer satisfaction. The software intelligently directs consumers’ devices to the best available channel and band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time home network conditions to improve performance. It also enables gateways to serve as the Wi-Fi Mesh controller, lowering equipment investments for operators by reducing the number of extenders required.

The Wireless Doctor team is currently based in Belgium and will remain so after deal closure. In addition, AirTies today also announced the opening of a new product innovation and operations office located in Paris, France, to support increased demand for its products and services.

