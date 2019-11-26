|
MEF19: Netcracker's Ari Banerjee on Making SD-WAN Services Stand Out
11/26/2019
Netcracker's Ari Banerjee describes how CSPs can deliver SD-WAN services that are orchestrated, activated, assured and managed in alignment with MEF's LSO framework.
Related Stories
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Upcoming Webinars
December 3, 2019
Monetize 5G Transformation Today, with Analytics!
December 10, 2019
Using Big Data Analytics for Better Network Insights in the Cloud Era
December 12, 2019
Virtualizing the Cable Architecture
December 17, 2019
IoT Evolution in a 5G World: Architectures & Security Strategies
January 16, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Future-Proofing with Fiber
February 20, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
July 16, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
December 10, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
How China's 5G Launch Will Gear Up the Global 5G Industry
By Daisy Zhu, Head of Marketing Operations, Huawei Wireless Network
Whale Cloud Drives Projects to Speed 5G RoI
By Whale Cloud
5G Business Case Revisited
By Hayim Porat, CTO, ECI
All Partner Perspectives
Delivering True Value Through 5G Operation Map
By Whale Cloud