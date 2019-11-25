& cplSiteName &
MEF19: MEF's Dan Pitt on LSO Sonata APIs

11/25/2019
MEF's Dan Pitt explains the value of MEF 3.0 and how Sonata APIs are automating the federation of services between global operators.
