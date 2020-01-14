Mediacom Business Teams With Columbus State University for E-Sports Competitions

COLUMBUS, Ga. -- Mediacom Business today announced a partnership with Columbus State University to support the school’s eSports Team for the upcoming Spring 2020 season.

Dan Templin, Senior Vice President of Mediacom Business, said his company will deliver a 1 Gig fiber optic connection to the campus “Genius Room” where the Columbus State University eSports Team practices and competes against other Peach Belt Conference Schools. Mediacom Business will also provide ongoing scholarships to attract team members to this rapidly growing sector of student life.

Dr. Chris Markwood, President of Columbus State University, said eSports bring tremendous value to the campus community. “Fast-paced online eGaming competitions cater to students who grew up in a digital world. Columbus State University joins other Peach Belt Conference schools who have added eSports to its programs, and we are happy to announce this partnership with Mediacom Business.” CSU’s eSports team placed second in the 2019 Peach Belt Conference League of Legends Championship.

Templin said Mediacom Business’ provision of a 1 Gig fiber optic connection to Columbus State University is part of the explosion of an industry that is poised to see tremendous growth, particularly in bandwidth requirements. “Gamers need less than 75 to 100 milliseconds of latency for a good gaming experience,” Mr. Templin said. “For schools like Columbus State University to play the game competitively and improve performance, high-capacity broadband is critical. Our Gigabit+ Fiber Solution will allow the CSU eSports Team to play the online game League of Legends, a highly competitive, fast paced multiplayer online action-strategy game. We’re fortunate to be able to trailblaze this eSports movement alongside CSU and provide the fiber-optic connectivity we know is going to help fuel these types of initiatives.”

