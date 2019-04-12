McCarthy Out as Frontier CEO, Replaced With Bernie Han

NORWALK, Conn. -- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Bernard L. "Bernie" Han as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Han succeeds Daniel McCarthy, who is stepping down as President and Chief Executive Officer and from his position on the Board.

Mr. Han brings more than 30 years of experience and significant operational and financial expertise. During his more than 11 years in the telecommunications industry at DISH Network, he served as CFO, COO and as Executive Vice President, Strategic Planning. In these roles Mr. Han was responsible for a broad portfolio including assessing new strategies and markets, operations, customer service, retention marketing, information technology, as well as financial functions consisting of accounting, treasury, tax, financial planning and analysis, investor relations and SEC reporting. Mr. Han was retained by the Finance Committee of the Board as an advisor beginning October 16, 2019, and has been actively supporting efforts to strengthen the Company's financial position since that time.

Pamela D. A. Reeve, Independent Chairman of Frontier's Board of Directors, stated, "We are excited to announce the appointment of Bernie Han as Frontier's new CEO. Bernie is a proven industry leader who has a broad-based background with a long track record of developing organizational talent and enhancing financial and operational performance while driving and navigating strategic shifts in the industry. In addition, he has a passion for serving customers with new and innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs with a focus on increasing value for all stakeholders. He brings a disciplined approach to operations management, having led turnaround initiatives at DISH Network that increased profitability, enhanced customer experiences and reduced churn rate. The Finance Committee and entire Board are confident that, as CEO, Bernie will further Frontier's efforts to drive operational improvements in our business while continuing to evaluate the Company's capital structure."

Ms. Reeve continued, "As we continue to take action to improve Frontier's operational, financial and strategic position, now is the right time to transition leadership. We thank Dan for his nearly three decades of service to Frontier and tireless commitment to customers and employees and wish him the best in the future."

Mr. Han stated, "Frontier has a strong core business that maintains the trust of millions of customers across the country, and I am honored to take on the role of CEO at a time where we have both challenges to overcome and substantial opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors and leadership team as we continue to execute on our initiatives to drive operational performance, invest in our business and become a stronger partner to our residential and enterprise customers."

Mr. McCarthy stated, "It has been an incredible experience leading Frontier over the last four years, and I leave knowing the Company is in great hands with Bernie at the helm of this skilled and dedicated organization. I remain a firm believer in Frontier's future. I look forward to cheering the team on, and I want to thank everyone I have had the pleasure to work with and learn from during my time with Frontier."

About Bernie Han

Bernie Han most recently served as DISH's Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning from 2016 to 2018. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer of DISH for six years, overseeing the company's Finance, Marketing, Sales, Customer Retention, Operations, Information Technology, Product, Programming and Media Sales organizations. He began his career at DISH as Chief Financial Officer in 2006.

Mr. Han also has more than 20 years of experience in the airline industry. He previously worked as Chief Financial Officer at Northwest Airlines, and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at America West Airlines. Earlier in his career, he worked in financial planning and analysis for American Airlines and as a systems engineer for Hughes Aircraft Company.

He received his Master of Business Administration, Master of Electrical Engineering and Bachelor of Science degrees from Cornell University. Mr. Han currently serves on the Board of Directors of Frontier Airlines.

Frontier Communications