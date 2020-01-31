& cplSiteName &

Matrixx Software Announces Glo Gordon CEO

1/31/2020

SARATOGA, Calif. -- MATRIXX Software, Inc. ("MATRIXX") has appointed board member Glo Gordon to succeed Dave Labuda as CEO of MATRIXX and lead the company through its next phase of transformative growth. Following a February transition, Labuda will remain with the company as non-executive chairman of the Board and Senior Innovation Advisor.

"It's been an honor to lead the talented MATRIXX team and I'm excited that Glo will bring her incredible skills and experience to the CEO role as she leads the company forward," said Labuda. "I look forward to supporting her as we enter this next chapter."

Gordon has been a MATRIXX board member over the past year and brings extensive global leadership experience in enterprise software, sales and OSS/BSS, as well as a proven track record of driving transformative growth and sales. She most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer for Uptake, an industry leader in industrial artificial intelligence. Prior to joining Uptake, Gordon was the global sales leader for Cisco's IoT group, a role she assumed after Cisco acquired her previous company, Jasper, an IoT service platform. Before the acquisition, Gordon served as Jasper's Chief Revenue Officer, helping the company grow from humble beginnings into the leading provider of IoT solutions to Service Providers worldwide. Gordon has also held senior leadership positions with industry leaders Oracle, SAP and PeopleSoft.

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead MATRIXX," said CEO Glo Gordon. "The company is embracing its greatest opportunity with the rollout of 5G networks across the globe and is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the market with its innovative, cloud-native 5G solutions. I am excited and humbled to continue the work of establishing the company as the Service Provider industry's go-to solution for rapidly standing up new offerings, for today's fast-paced, competitive global economy. Our cloud native technology along with 5G presents an amazing opportunity for us to deliver immediate value through our direct sales force and our valued Partners."

"The Board is confident that Glo's demonstrated ability to build world-class go-to-market teams and customer relationships will enable us to unlock the full potential of the company's proprietary, best-in-class technology, powering Service Providers to stand up new offerings quickly in response to their customers' growing demands, specifically in 5G and Cloud," said current Chairman David Strohm. "The Board extends its deep appreciation and thanks to Dave, who is a proven visionary and has been an exceptional leader, championing a culture of relentless innovation at MATRIXX."

Matrixx Software Inc.

