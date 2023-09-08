Marki Microwave acquires Precision Millimeter Wave biz

MORGAN HILL, Calif. – Marki Microwave®, innovator in the radio frequency and microwave industry for over 30 years, today announced it has acquired the waveguide business of Precision Millimeter Wave LLC, a leading supplier of sub-THz waveguide technology. The acquisition expands Marki Microwave's reach into the evolving millimeter wave (mmWave) and sub-THz markets, enabling the company to create truly differentiated products that combine waveguide and traditional board-level connection methods.

Marki Microwave will now be offering over 100 standard commercial waveguide products and multiple custom waveguide products spanning mmWave to sub-THz, including antennas, connectors, switches and isolators. Precision Millimeter Wave's technology will meet the demanding requirements of emerging communication platforms, such as 6G as it extends into D band, point-to-point communications and additional space product coverage. As a dedicated supplier of high-performance components from the LNA to the analog base band, Marki Microwave can now also address antenna and associated waveguide components, providing customers with the same trusted technology and support in new areas of the RF signal chain.

Read the full press release here.



