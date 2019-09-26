& cplSiteName &

Despite Rough Q2 for Cable, Global Broadband Access Gear Revenue Rises 3%

9/26/2019

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, global revenue for broadband access equipment increased 3 percent year-over-year (Y/Y), reaching $3.2 Billion. An 874 percent Y/Y increase in XGS-PON OLTs and continued growth of DOCSIS 3.1 CPE offset CCAP spending declines.

"The transition to 10 Gbps fiber technologies is now a global phenomenon," said Jeff Heynen, Research Director, Broadband Access and Home Networking. "The strength of 10 Gbps EPON and XGS-PON equipment in the quarter helped to offset continued weakness in cable CCAP spending, as major multiple-system operators' focus on deploying purchased capacity," explained Heynen.

Following are additional highlights from the 2Q 2019 Broadband Access and Home Networking Quarterly Report:

  • Total DSL port shipments increased 3 percent Y/Y, with VDSL Profile 35b ports increasing 29 percent, and Gfast ports increasing 42 percent.
  • Total cable access concentrator revenue decreased 40 percent Y/Y to $237 Million, driven once again by a slowdown in CCAP license purchases in North America.

