& cplSiteName &

Cable Access Revenues Plummet 40% in Q2 – Dell'Oro

Jeff Baumgartner
9/27/2019

Excess network capacity of some major cable operators mixed with some indecision about next-gen network plans were a recipe for a tough Q2 for the cable access market.

Total "cable access concentrator" revenues dropped 40%, to $237 million, in Q2 2019 compared to the year-ago period, according to Dell'Oro Group. That category is an aggregation of traditional Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) products and newer classes of Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY devices and virtual CCAP (vCCAP) products.

The drop in traditional CCAP spending is having the biggest impact and is not being completely offset by the growing but still relatively small market for vCCAP and distributed access products, according to Jeff Heynen, research director, broadband access and home networking, at Dell'Oro. That, in turn, has put pressure on the main CCAP suppliers -- CommScope/Arris, Cisco Systems and Casa Systems.

Heynen said the overall drop in revenues largely stems from slowdowns at Comcast and Charter Communications, which have both completed their respective DOCSIS 3.1 network deployments. Both MSOs have been investing in capacity for six to seven years and were "bound to take a break" as the demand for capacity, particularly in the downstream direction, slowed down, he said.

Other cable operators are still buying capacity and upgrading their networks to D3.1, but their contributions don't move the needle as much as the two largest US cable operators, he added.

Additionally, indecision about where to go next with the access network was a "contributing factor" in Q2," Heynen said.

Some operators are taking a bit of a pause as they formulate next-gen plans involving distributed access architectures and the virtualization of the access network.

Additionally, there's been some industry debate over whether to adopt Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX), a technique favored by Comcast that combines upstream and downstream traffic on the same block of spectrum, and Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD), a method that would raise the spectrum ceiling to 1.2GHz and higher but continue to split the spectrum dedicated to upstream and upstream traffic. Much of that work, primarily targeted at beefing up cable's historically feeble upstream, appears to be resolved as both FDX and ESD are poised to be part of DOCSIS 4.0, a new set of specs under development at CableLabs.

As that process has dragged on, it's likewise given MSOs more time to think about the path they want to take next, Heynen said.

The bigger picture
Meanwhile, overall global revenue for broadband access equipment rose 3% in Q2, to $3.2 billion, aided by a big year-over-year rise (874%) in XGS-PON optical line terminals, according to Dell'Oro.

DSL port shipments also rose 3%, as VDSL Profile 35b ports rose 29% and VDSL activity picked up in Europe among incumbent telcos, Heynen said.

Gfast port shipments climbed 42% in Q2 versus the year-ago period. But total Gfast shipments remain relatively small, at about 361,000 units, compared to VDSL ports, which are in the 6 million unit range, the analyst said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
October 29, 2019
IoT, 5G, Security, and RoI
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G + Cloud + AI + Ecosystem, Opening New World of Video
By Samuel Chen, President, Cloud & Data Center Marketing, Huawei
Why Are Governments Around the World Subsidizing 5G?
By Paul Zhou, FromGeek.com, for Huawei
Edge Computing, the Next Great IT Revolution
By Rajesh Gadiyar, Vice President & CTO, Network & Custom Logic Group, Intel Corp
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows