Managed Home Wi-Fi: Perspectives for Service Providers From AirTies CEO, Philippe Alcaras

1/15/2020
In this brief video, Light Reading sits down with a leading figure in the home Wi-Fi market, Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. Learn about consumer trends that are driving Wi-Fi usage, how service providers are adapting, and how advancements in edge computing, cloud software and Wi-Fi 6 are reshaping the market.
