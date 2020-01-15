|
Managed Home Wi-Fi: Perspectives for Service Providers From AirTies CEO, Philippe Alcaras
1/15/2020
In this brief video, Light Reading sits down with a leading figure in the home Wi-Fi market, Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. Learn about consumer trends that are driving Wi-Fi usage, how service providers are adapting, and how advancements in edge computing, cloud software and Wi-Fi 6 are reshaping the market.
Related Stories
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Future-Proofing with Fiber
January 22, 2020
Virtualized RAN: 4G/5G Strategies, Opportunities and Pitfalls
January 29, 2020
Securing the 5G-Ready Telco Cloud
January 30, 2020
SD-WAN Security Services: Implementation, Integration & Impacts
February 6, 2020
5G+AI: The Ingredients Fueling Tomorrow’s Technology Innovations
February 13, 2020
Orchestration & Automation for the Telco Cloud Era
February 20, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Making Way for DAA
March 19, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
April 16, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
July 16, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
December 10, 2020
SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
Fastweb: Differentiated Innovation to Stimulate New Growth of Premium Private Lines
By Andrea Lasagna, CTO, Fastweb
All Partner Perspectives