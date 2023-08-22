Macom to buy Wolfspeed’s RF biz for $125M

DURHAM, N.C. – Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) today announced that Wolfspeed has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its radio frequency business (Wolfspeed RF) to MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTSI) for approximately $75 million in cash, subject to a customary purchase price adjustment, and 711,528 shares of MACOM common stock, valued at $50 million based on the 30 trading day average for MACOM’s common stock through August 21, 2023. The company expects to close the transaction by the end of this year.

“Given the significant growth we’ve seen in automotive, industrial and renewable energy markets, we believe this is the right time to further focus on scaling our Power device and materials businesses to meet this accelerated demand,” said Wolfspeed President and CEO Gregg Lowe. “This transaction also represents a tremendous opportunity for our RF team to grow and operate at scale, leveraging MACOM’s diverse customer base, RF engineering leadership and operational efficiencies.”

Wolfspeed RF’s technology and innovation engine drives a strong product development pipeline, with deep domain expertise supporting a competitive gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon carbide product portfolio optimized for next generation telecommunications infrastructure, military and other commercial applications. Leveraging MACOM’s diverse customer base and operational expertise, Wolfspeed RF will be well positioned to continue to deliver industry leading products at scale.

The transaction is subject to the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (“HSR”) and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. MACOM will assume control of Wolfspeed’s 100mm GaN wafer fabrication facility in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina (the “RTP Fab”) approximately two years following the closing of the transaction to accommodate Wolfspeed’s relocation of certain production equipment. Prior to such transfer, the shares of MACOM’s stock that Wolfspeed receives at closing will be subject to restrictions on transfer.

In connection with the transaction, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor and Smith Anderson LLP is acting as legal advisor to Wolfspeed.

Read the full press release here.

