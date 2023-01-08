LightRiver names Mike Jonas as CEO

CONCORD, Calif. – LightRiver, the premier optical network integration solution provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions, announced today its appointment of Mike Jonas as Chief Executive Officer. Jonas steps into the role following the retirement of founder and CEO Glenn Johansen.

With LightRiver since 2003, Mike Jonas has served as President of Customer Operations for over ten years, leading business and technology development. Jonas' prior experience includes the development and application of software, hardware, and manufacturing technologies to mobile and wireless, and rugged computing platforms for the military, law enforcement and automotive industries in various C-suite positions. Jonas holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology and an MBA.

Established in 1998, LightRiver is North America's largest multi-vendor transport systems integrator for network operators, offering full lifecycle hardware, software, services, and support solutions in multi-technology networking. It specializes in the design, procurement, delivery, and ongoing technical support of heterogeneous transport networks and the open software tools to discover, monitor, provision, and control multi-vendor packet optical networks.

