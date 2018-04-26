Light Recap: The Light Reading Hall of Fame

& cplSiteName &

Phil Harvey
4/26/2018
As the Light Reading Hall of Fame poll keeps going and anticipation builds for the 2018 inductees, a few of you wondered who else has made it into the hallowed Hall since it opened in 2010.

Here is a quick recap of the winners, along with the reports we filed at the time discussing the inductees.

Here is a quick recap of the winners, along with the reports we filed at the time discussing the inductees.

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2017



2017 Hall of Fame Inductees

  • Nick McKeown
  • Reed Hastings
  • Tony Werner
  • Mukesh Ambani

    • Light Reading Hall of Fame 2016



    2016 Hall of Fame Inductees

  • Cesar Alierta
  • John Donovan
  • Hedy Lamarr
  • Pankaj Patel
  • Maggie Wilderotter

