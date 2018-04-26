Light Recap: The Light Reading Hall of Fame

As the Light Reading Hall of Fame poll keeps going and anticipation builds for the 2018 inductees, a few of you wondered who else has made it into the hallowed Hall since it opened in 2010. (See Light Reading Hall of Fame 2018 Poll: Who Stays? Who Goes? and It's Miller Time: Light Reading's Hall of Fame Poll Is Now Open.)

Here is a quick recap of the winners, along with the reports we filed at the time discussing the inductees.

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2017



2017 Hall of Fame Inductees

Nick McKeown

Reed Hastings

Tony Werner

Mukesh Ambani

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2016



2016 Hall of Fame Inductees

Cesar Alierta

John Donovan

Hedy Lamarr

Pankaj Patel

Maggie Wilderotter