Podcast: Vonage on unified communications in a 'contactless world'





Jay Patel, chief product officer for Vonage, joins the podcast to discuss new features in the operator's unified communications (UC) platform. Patel shares UC customer use cases where Domino's Pizza and Siemens are utilizing capabilities such as Vonage's Voice and Video APIs, and explains how healthcare organizations have changed their approach to telehealth services.

You find all of Light Reading's editorial and custom audio programs on Apple Podcasts, Google, SoundCloud or Spotify.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading