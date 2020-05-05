Podcast: University of Chicago's Nick Feamster on staying connected in a pandemic

In this podcast, Phil Harvey and I are joined by Nick Feamster, director of the Center for Data and Computing for the University of Chicago.

Feamster is leading a team studying the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Internet traffic. The research team is examining how changes to Internet traffic volume impacts network utilization, network performance, application performance and user experience.

Home network use is increasing across every demographic – students and employees are learning and working from home and the elderly are using their home networks to keep in touch with family and caregivers, explains Feamster. Also, Feamster addresses how service providers are adjusting to new traffic patterns, and discusses how the network may be impacted once stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Listen to the podcast below, or subscribe and download it from Google Play, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud or Spotify.

Special thanks to Avast for being our podcast sponsor.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading