Podcast: Telefonica targets fiber expansion

Light Reading's Iain Morris and Kelsey Ziser discuss highlights from last week's BBWF event, including an update from Telefonica CTO Enrique Blanco on the operator's efforts around fiber buildouts, both in Spain and South America. (Check out Morris' article on Telefonica's fiber plans here.) In addition, Morris and Ziser discuss women in comms sessions on new career opportunities around 5G deployments, closing the gender gap in telecom and building relationships with mentors.