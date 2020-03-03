Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Light Reading Podcast

Podcast: Orange Business Services CEO on becoming a network-native service provider

Kelsey's Grammar Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 3/3/2020
Comment (0)

Orange Business Services is getting a facelift – reinventing itself from a traditional telco to a "network-native digital services company."

In this episode of the podcast, Light Reading's Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser are joined by Helmut Reisinger, CEO of Orange Business Services. The IT and integration side of Orange has been touting its credentials as an option for enterprises that need help managing multi-cloud environments in an era when "data is becoming a key production or value-creator for enterprises," says Reisinger.

He weighs in on what it means to be network-native, how OBS stands out from its competition and what a company that size does to prepare for the business impact of the new coronavirus, and the reality that we're all suddenly a lot less mobile.

The Light Reading podcast is available on Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Connectivity and Cybersecurity in the Transformative Cloud Era
The Critical Importance of Consumer Trust in the Second-Hand Mobile Device Market
The ABC’s of 5G New Radio Standards
Heavy Reading White Paper & Case Study: The Most Promising TDM to IP Solution for Network Modernization Today
Case Study: How Cisco Enabled EarthLink to Modernize the Network with Next-Generation Optical Platforms
White Paper: Transforming to Telco Cloud: Start with Services and Applications
Mapping Success in 5G: Evolve to a Software-Defined Mobile Network
White Paper: Flexible Light Orchestration of Wavelengths-a new control plane supporting flex spectrum networks
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Kelsey's Grammar
Podcast: Windstream's managed services moves

This podcast examines how service providers are revamping their managed services and how Windstream is evolving from a traditional telco to a true managed services provider.

Podcast: Orange's Samir El Rashidy on the MSI Difference

Samir El Rashidy explains Multisourcing Service Integration (MSI) – Orange's approach to helping companies select and manage the right network services and technology suppliers.

Podcast: Nuage CEO on the Market Impact of MEF's SD-WAN Standards

Light Reading's podcast features guest Sunil Khandekar, who examines where the SD-WAN market might be headed in 2020, as well as the potential impact of standards on the market.

Podcast: Pizza & the Potential of 5G & Edge Computing

Mike Dano explains how Verizon and other service providers speaking at the 5G Transport & the Edge event are well positioned to talk about edge computing, transport and traffic routing.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE