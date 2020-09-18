Podcast: MetTel's smart city strategy for City of Phoenix

Max Silber, vice president of mobility and IoT for MetTel, discusses the service provider's IoT strategy for assisting the City of Phoenix in meeting its goal of becoming a zero-waste city by 2050. MetTel has worked with the city to provide automated vehicle location services via IoT-connected devices that monitor fuel usage, route efficiency, scheduling maintenance and more. In addition, Silber explains how MetTel used IoT technology to ensure driver safety, improve vehicle idle management, GPS tracking, geo-fencing capabilities and provide other services for Brosnan Security's fleet of trucks.