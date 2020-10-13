Podcast: Lumen Technologies battles bad actors in cybersecurity





Lumen Technologies' Mike Benjamin joins the Light Reading Podcast to discuss the state of cybersecurity, threats such as ransomware, and attacks on IoT devices. In addition, he discusses how Black Lotus Labs is working to thwart bad actors in the security space.

You can find all of Light Reading's editorial and custom audio programs on Apple Podcasts, Google, SoundCloud or Spotify.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading