Playlist: 'What's the Story?' on the Light Reading Podcast

What's the Story? is a podcast from Light Reading where we take a step back from the most significant topics in telecom to tell you the latest news, how we got here, what it means and what to expect next.

2022

50. What's the story? T-Mobile, SpaceX team up on satellite launch

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

49. What's the story? HBO Max and Discovery+ to merge next year

(Guest: Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading Senior Editor)

48. What’s the story? Open RAN, semiconductor markets marred by supply chain, geopolitical dustups

(Guest: Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading)

47. What's the story? Cox undeterred by false starts into mobile biz

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

46. What's the story? How to enter the Leading Lights Awards

(Guest: Phil Harvey, Editor in Chief, Light Reading)

45. What's the story? Ericsson's market momentum haunted by mismanagement

(Guest: Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading)

44. Virtual and traditional pay-TV players take a hit on subs

(Guest: Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading Senior Editor)

43. What's the story? Mike Dano on WCO, wireless wins and woes

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

42. What's the story? All roads lead to 10G

(Guest: Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading)

41. What's the Story? Dish Network's unwavering optimism for 5G

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

40. What's the Story? Dano's deep dive on mobile service pricing

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

39. What's the Story? NAB showcases ATSC 3.0 standard and 8K

(Guest: Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading Senior Editor)

38. What's the Story? Elon Musk's mixed motives for buying Twitter

(Guest: Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading)

37. What's the Story? The splinternet is coming

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

36. What's the Story? FWA both friend and foe to cable cos

(Guest: Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading Senior Editor)

35. What's the Story? Iain Morris escapes robot dogs to bring MWC recap

(Guest: Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading)

34. What's the Story? Dano dishes on 5G cell site tour

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

33. What's the Story? Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference

(Guest: Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading)

32. What's the story? T-Mobile pursues purchase of 2.5GHz spectrum

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

31. What's the Story? Astound and Atlantic Broadband rebrand

(Guest: Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading Senior Editor)

30. What's the Story: 5G networks on C-band spectrum stalled

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

2021

29. What's the Story: Streaming TV providers seek market stability

(Guest: Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading Senior Editor)

28. What's the Story: Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium

(Guest: Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading)

27. What's the story: The $22 billion Andromeda auction

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

26. What's the story: Altice USA flip flops on fiber

(Guest: Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading)

25. What's the story: High drama at Rogers Communications

(Guest: Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading Senior Editor)

24. What's the story: Gagandeep Kaur on telecom in India

(Guest: Gagndeep Kaur, contributor, Light Reading)

23. What's the story: Mike Dano follows the money in the $81B C-band spectrum auction

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

2020

22. What's the story: Light Reading's Phil Harvey recaps the year in Huawei

(Guest: Phil Harvey, Editor in Chief, Light Reading)

21. What's the story: HBO Max, Peacock and the streaming wars

(Guest: Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading Senior Editor)

20. What's the story: Light Reading's Iain Morris does an open RAN recap

(Guest: Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading)

19. What's the story: Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner on satellite broadband

(Guest: Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading Senior Editor)

18. What's the story: Light Reading's Iain Morris on Orange's deal with TRC

(Guest: Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading)

17. What's the story: Light Reading's Mike Dano talks about Rivada and the DoD's 5G ambitions

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

16. What's the story: Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser on SD-WAN security

(Guest: Kelsey Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading & Curator, 5G Exchange)

15. What's the story: Light Reading's Mike Dano sheds some light on Starlink

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

14. What's the story: Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner on Altice USA

(Guest: Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading Senior Editor)

13. What's the story: Omdia analyst James Crawshaw on the evolution of OSS

(Guest: James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Omdia)

12. What's the story: Light Reading's Phil Harvey talks TikTok

(Guest: Phil Harvey, Editor in Chief, Light Reading)

11. What's the story: Connecting Africa's Paula Gilbert on mobile money

(Guest: Paula Gilbert, editor, Connecting Africa)

10. What's the story: Light Reading's Mike Dano on 5G spectrum

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

9. What's the story: Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner on NBC's Peacock streaming service

(Guest: Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading Senior Editor)

8. What's the story: Light Reading's Iain Morris opens up about open RAN

(Guest: Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading)

7. What's the story: Light Reading's Alan Breznick on the evolution of cablecos

(Guest: Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading)

6. What's the story: Light Reading's Phil Harvey talks about all the trouble in Huawei's world

(Guest: Phil Harvey, Editor in Chief, Light Reading)

5. What's the story: Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser on the wide world of SD-WAN

(Guest: Kelsey Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading & Curator, 5G Exchange)

4. What's the story: Light Reading's Mike Dano on Dish Network

(Guest: Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading)

3. What's the story: Connecting Africa's Paula Gilbert on mobile data and broadband trends

(Guest: Paula Gilbert, editor, Connecting Africa)

2. What's the story: Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner on the momentum of HBO Max

(Guest: Jeff Baumgartner, Light Reading Senior Editor)