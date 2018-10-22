& cplSiteName &

Liberty Global's Warga, Charter's Adams Re-Elected to SCTE Slots

ATLANTA, Ga. -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced that Bill Warga, vice president, Technology for Liberty Global, and Tom Adams, executive vice president, Field Operations for Charter Communications, have been re-elected as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors for the 2018-’19 term.

At a meeting here in conjunction with SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2018, the board elected a full slate of officers for the coming year. Warga and Adams are joined on the 2018-’19 SCTE•ISBE Board Executive Committee by Meena Soleiman, vice president of Finance and Business Operations, Technology, Comcast, who will serve as treasurer, and Steve Williams, director, DOCSIS®, Charter Communications, as secretary.

Following election of its officers today in Atlanta, the 2018-’19 SCTE•ISBE Board of Directors conducted its first board meeting. The 2018 edition of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable trade event in the Americas, continues through Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

