LG Joins HEVC Advance Patent Pool for Video

1/8/2020

BOSTON -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that LG Electronics Inc. (LG) has become a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool. As a Licensor, all of LG's HEVC/H.265 essential patents will now be available through the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, which provides a transparent and efficient licensing program for HEVC/H.265 essential patents. As a Licensee, LG gains access to the more than 10,000 world-wide patents (and counting) essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard licensed through HEVC Advance.

"We are very pleased that LG has chosen HEVC Advance to license their HEVC/H.265 essential patents," said HEVC Advance CEO, Peter Moller. "LG is one of the largest and most important consumer electronics companies in the world. It is a leader in innovation and intellectual property, and is both admired and respected worldwide. Having the support of LG represents another big step forward toward our goal of eliminating IP barriers and enabling the benefits of HEVC technology to reach all consumers and all market participants."

