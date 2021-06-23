Sign In Register
Big 5G Event

Less than two weeks left to enter Light Reading's Leading Lights Awards

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/23/2021
NEW YORK – Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today announced that entries to Light Reading's Leading Lights awards program will be closing in less than two weeks, on July 1, 2021.

The Leading Lights is Light Reading's awards program recognizing the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

This year's program will feature 26 categories, including the Light Reading Hall of Fame. New for 2021, Light Reading has updated some of its awards categories; expanded the list; and included several awards for outstanding use cases, giving service providers and vendors a chance to tout their technologies, strategies and services in action.

To view the full list of Leading Lights categories, click here.

Entries cost $399 for the first entry and $100 off each additional entry. For Leading Lights entry fees, click here.

To enter the Leading Lights Awards, visit us here.

The Leading Lights Finalists will be announced at The Big 5G Event in Denver during the week of August 30, 2021. The Leading Lights Winners will be announced via an online video on October 1, 2021. A Leading Lights after-party, to celebrate the contest's finalists and winners, will be held during the week of October 26, 2021, to coincide with our editorial staff's tradition of attending and covering Mobile World Congress Los Angeles.

To view the list of FAQs, click here.

CONTACT:

Amy Averbook
Marketing Consultant, Light Reading
[email protected]

