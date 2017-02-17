& cplSiteName &
Leading Lights 2018

5/15/2018
50%
50%
A recap of the 14th annual Leading Lights Awards in Austin, TX. Congratulations to all the winners!
A recap of the 14th annual Leading Lights Awards in Austin, TX. Congratulations to all the winners!
WiC Panel: Combatting Sexual Harassment in Denver
5|2|18   |   1:04:19   |   (1) comment

Executive Producer Janet Leahy, President of Arrow Solutions Kathy Boelter, CEO of Women of Wall Street Karen Ashworth Macfarlane and the Founder and CEO of Corporate Cowgirl Up Wendy Bohling join Women in Comms Director Sarah Thomas in Denver to discuss ways to combat sexual harassment in the workplace, help women advance and level the playing field.
Hollywood Producer Talks Cosby, Caution & Cable
4|25|18   |   5:16   |   (0) comments

Executive Producer Janet Leahy shares her story with WiC, offers advice for the cable industry to better support women and gives us a sneak preview of what she's working on next.
Verizon on Drag & Drop Automation
4|23|18   |   03:40   |   (0) comments

DALLAS -- Automation Everywhere -- Srilakshmi Valisammagari, senior technologist & strategist - SDN/NFV Innovations for Verizon, addresses the operators' efforts to deliver automation to enterprise customers via Verizon Service Designer. Valisammagari says Verizon Service Designer simplifies the process flow -- from service design to implementation to provisioning ...
Women of Wall Street CEO Offers Discrimination Solutions
4|18|18   |   6:15   |   (0) comments

Blind hiring, raising awareness, encouraging dialogue and ending binding arbitration agreements are a few ways the industry can thwart gender discrimination, says former Wall Street executive Karen MacFarlane, who saw first hand how pervasive it was in the financial industry.
Bohling: Have the Conversation to End Harassment
4|11|18   |   5:05   |   (0) comments

Gender consultant and author Wendy Bohling shares her thoughts on why we need to create an atmosphere of transparency, authenticity and accountability to make sure the #metoo movement doesn't ultimately backfire.
Why Telstra's COO Thinks Diversity of Thought Matters Most
4|4|18   |   6:09   |   (0) comments

Diversity of thought may be the most important in an industry that depends on innovation, according to Telstra COO and Tesla Board Member Robyn Denholm, who advises women to "just go for it" when it comes to building a career here.
New Orleans: Unique in Jazz, Coastline & Broadband
4|3|18   |     |   (0) comments

KANSAS CITY -- Light Reading's Mari Silbey interviews New Orleans CIO Kimberly LaGrue about investing in the city's network infrastructure and how broadband will form the foundation for smart city initiatives in the future. The interview takes place during the Smart Cities, Dumb Pipes ...
Come to BCE 2018: It's a Smart Move
4|2|18   |   01:24   |   (0) comments

Among the many great reasons to join us at BCE 2018 in Austin, Texas, are the educational workshops, panels and show floor demos. To find out more about Light Reading's Big Communications Event (BCE),
Small Cell Forum CEO: Women on Boards Set the Tone
3|28|18   |   4:07   |   (0) comments

Female representation on company boards can set the tone for company culture and help companies perform better, but there's still few women on boards, Small Cell Forum CEO Sue Monahan tells Light Reading.
Why You Need to Join Me in Austin for BCE
3|27|18   |     |   (0) comments

Austin, Texas, is the place to be May 14-16 when Light Reading will host BCE 2018 and dig deep into automation, security, machine learning, the impact of open source, intent-based networking, 'the edge', SD-WAN, IoT and more... oh, and hand out some awards and have the industry's best ...
EY Leader Talks Customer Centricity, Culture & Comfort
3|21|18   |   7:55   |   (1) comment

Technology is the easy part of transformation, Janet Balis, global advisory leader for Ernst & Young's Media & Entertainment division, tells Light Reading. Coexistence, culture, diversity, inclusion and a sense of purpose also play a critical role.