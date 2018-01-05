Juniper Reports 11% Revenue Drop, but No Surprises

Juniper Networks reported a double-digit revenue drop for its first quarter ended June 30, but that number was still better than what Wall Street expected, causing the stock to rise after hours. (See Unknown Document 742734.)
Juniper shares closed at $24.74 in normal trading, up less than 1%. They climbed slightly in after-hours trading to $24.83.
In the last 12 months, though, competition with Cisco has taken its toll in the eyes of investors. Juniper’s shares have lost more than 19% of their value in the last year and Cisco shares have gained more than 30% in the same period.
Rod Hall, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, put a "sell" rating on Juniper's shares today; the bank cut its price target for Juniper’s stock to $21 from $26 noting that its routing estimates may be too high.
For next quarter, Juniper said it expects to earn between 41 and 47 cents a share on revenues of $1.175 billion, roughly inline with Wall Street analysts’ estimates of 43 cents a share on revenues of $1.16 billion, according to Seeking Alpha.
