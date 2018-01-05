& cplSiteName &

Juniper Reports 11% Revenue Drop, but No Surprises

Phil Harvey
5/1/2018
50%
50%

Juniper Networks reported a double-digit revenue drop for its first quarter ended June 30, but that number was still better than what Wall Street expected, causing the stock to rise after hours. (See Unknown Document 742734.)

The Leading Lights-nominated company reported a drop in non-GAAP net income of 44% to $99.5 million on revenues of $1.08 billion, a drop of 11%. (See Leading Lights 2018 Finalists: Outstanding Communications Technology Vision).

Juniper shares closed at $24.74 in normal trading, up less than 1%. They climbed slightly in after-hours trading to $24.83.

In the last 12 months, though, competition with Cisco has taken its toll in the eyes of investors. Juniper’s shares have lost more than 19% of their value in the last year and Cisco shares have gained more than 30% in the same period.

Rod Hall, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, put a "sell" rating on Juniper's shares today; the bank cut its price target for Juniper’s stock to $21 from $26 noting that its routing estimates may be too high.

For next quarter, Juniper said it expects to earn between 41 and 47 cents a share on revenues of $1.175 billion, roughly inline with Wall Street analysts’ estimates of 43 cents a share on revenues of $1.16 billion, according to Seeking Alpha.

— Phil Harvey, US News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Huawei, ZTE in the Eye of a Trade Storm
Robert Clark, 4/26/2018
T-Mobile & Sprint: Marriage Made in Hell
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/30/2018
US Investigating Huawei for Sanctions Violations – Report
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 4/25/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives