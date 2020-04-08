Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
4G/3G/WiFi

Jio’s dream of a 2G-free India is a nightmare for telcos

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 8/4/2020
Comment (0)

Reliance Jio Infocomm, India's only pure-play 4G service provider, has asked for policy change to move India's 2G subscribers to 4G, so they can benefit from high-speed broadband connectivity.

This will be easier said than done. Closure of existing 2G networks brings several challenges for the incumbent telcos.

India, Delhi - Phone call from Jama Masjid with great view over Old Delhi - February 2018

Bigger picture: Jio's call to close India's 2G networks is hardly altruistic,
with many still reliant on the legacy platform.
(Source: Cyprian Hauser on Flickr CC2.0)

"As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently use a 2G feature phone to an affordable smartphone," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, the parent company of Jio, at the recent AGM.

Ambani again reiterated this at an event to celebrate 25 years of the Indian telecom industry.

"I think necessary policy steps should be taken with utmost urgency to make 2G a part of history," he said.

Mixed motives
It is easy to see why Jio wants 2G subscribers to move to 4G. Apart from the fact the company offers only 4G services, it recently tied up with technology giant Google to develop an affordable smartphone.

If it happens, the move will impact the incumbent operators, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL-MTNL.

Airtel has around 130 million 2G subscribers, while Vodafone Idea has more than 60% of its subscriber base on 2G or 3G networks. Earlier this year, Airtel had shut down its 3G network in 11 circles (service areas).

"Airtel has no plans to shut down its 2G network, as substantial revenue is coming from 2G phone users ... also older devices do not have VoLTE [Voice over LTE] integration," said Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal in an earnings call in October 2019.

Vodafone Idea is already facing severe financial challenges because of high AGR dues.

It also has the lowest average revenue per user (ARPU) of INR121 ($1.6) because of a higher number of rural subscribers. Idea was particularly strong in the tier-2 and rural areas, and it is for this reason the company has low ARPU and a greater percentage of 2G subscribers.

Vodafone may find it tough to expand its 4G network at the required speed. Any policy change to accelerate the upgradation of 2G subscribers to the 4G network is likely to impact the service provider the most.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

The situation will be much worse for state-owned BSNL and MTNL, who offer only 2G and 3G services. They have only recently received 4G spectrum.

More importantly, a significant number of new subscribers are added to 2G networks every month even now. This is true despite the availability of low-cost 4G data services by Jio.

A key reason is while smartphone prices come down, they're still too expensive for the vast majority. While Jio already offers JioPhone, a low-cost 4G phone, an affordable smartphone promises to play a crucial role in helping people move from 2G to 4G.

The question is, are Indian networks ready to support 300 million additional data customers?

Data storm
A gradual movement of subscribers would give telcos time to expand and upgrade networks.

Besides, remote areas with challenging terrain are still only connected by 2G networks. There are several areas where BSNL's 2G network is the only connectivity available.

More importantly, 2G networks will continue to be needed for Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine installations.

So closure of the 2G networks poses significant challenges for service providers, and maybe even end-users.

A phased approach to bring down the number of users on the network looks like the only way to completely do away with 2G.

Yet some service providers in different countries are going ahead with plans to shut down 2G networks.

South Korea's SK Telecom, for example, recently announced plans to close 2G, even though it still has 380,000 subscribers.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE