It's Miller Time: Light Reading's Hall of Fame Poll Is Now Open

Ilissa Miller, Founder and CEO of iMiller Public Relations, is aiming to be the first public relations executive to land in Light Reading's Hall of Fame. (See Light Reading Hall of Fame 2018 Poll: Who Stays? Who Goes?.)

Should she make it, she will be the first member of the PR industrial complex to join a rare group of influencers and luminaries, both famous and infamous, who have shaped the modern telecom landscape.

The Light Reading Hall of Fame memorializes the individuals that have changed the industry, for better or worse, from the mercurially brilliant Steve Jobs to the criminal mastermind Bernie Ebbers to the innovative spark provided by Hollywood's Hedy Lamarr.

Miller is not alone in her quest for Light Reading infamy, but she will be the first to have ever followed up and asked if we got her email.

As of right now, Miller leads all other contenders in our Light Reading Hall of Fame poll by a wide margin. Indeed, she is doing what good PR people do -- she is getting the word out and exerting her influence on a disinterested fourth estate.

Light Reading Hall of Fame 2018 Poll: Who Stays? Who Goes? | Light Reading https://t.co/B5y4my7vm4 via @Light_Reading (Am I in?) — Ilissa Miller (@ilissanyc) April 23, 2018

Which individuals do you think deserve to be inducted into the Light Reading Hall of Fame in 2018? If you have any opinion whatsoever, please do take our poll. Don't worry: It is not binding. The poll provides Light Reading's team with guidance but does not determine the final Hall of Fame selection. Moreover, you can make more than one selection in the poll. You can pick, for instance, former FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn for championing net neutrality and then cancel it out by selecting the current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for his zeal in making the internet great again.

You can also give Ms. Miller yet another vote. She's off to an impressive lead with 60% of all votes cast. Please make your own jokes about winning the popular vote in the message boards below.

— Phil Harvey, US News Editor, Light Reading



