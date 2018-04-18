& cplSiteName &

It's Miller Time: Light Reading's Hall of Fame Poll Is Now Open

Phil Harvey
4/25/2018
50%
50%

Ilissa Miller, Founder and CEO of iMiller Public Relations, is aiming to be the first public relations executive to land in Light Reading's Hall of Fame. (See Light Reading Hall of Fame 2018 Poll: Who Stays? Who Goes?.)

Should she make it, she will be the first member of the PR industrial complex to join a rare group of influencers and luminaries, both famous and infamous, who have shaped the modern telecom landscape.

The Light Reading Hall of Fame memorializes the individuals that have changed the industry, for better or worse, from the mercurially brilliant Steve Jobs to the criminal mastermind Bernie Ebbers to the innovative spark provided by Hollywood's Hedy Lamarr.

Miller is not alone in her quest for Light Reading infamy, but she will be the first to have ever followed up and asked if we got her email.

As of right now, Miller leads all other contenders in our Light Reading Hall of Fame poll by a wide margin. Indeed, she is doing what good PR people do -- she is getting the word out and exerting her influence on a disinterested fourth estate.

Which individuals do you think deserve to be inducted into the Light Reading Hall of Fame in 2018? If you have any opinion whatsoever, please do take our poll. Don't worry: It is not binding. The poll provides Light Reading's team with guidance but does not determine the final Hall of Fame selection. Moreover, you can make more than one selection in the poll. You can pick, for instance, former FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn for championing net neutrality and then cancel it out by selecting the current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for his zeal in making the internet great again.

You can also give Ms. Miller yet another vote. She's off to an impressive lead with 60% of all votes cast. Please make your own jokes about winning the popular vote in the message boards below.

— Phil Harvey, US News Editor, Light Reading

Jesigne
50%
50%
Jesigne,
 User Rank: Light Beer
4/25/2018 | 11:15:20 AM
Re: Oversight?
Yes, I hope too.
Phil Harvey
50%
50%
Phil Harvey,
 User Rank: Light Beer
4/25/2018 | 11:05:18 AM
Re: Stupid question
https://www.imillerpr.com/about-us/who-we-are/ilissa-miller
Duh!
50%
50%
Duh!,
 User Rank: Blogger
4/25/2018 | 11:01:24 AM
Stupid question
Who is Ilissa Miller?
mendyk
50%
50%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
4/25/2018 | 10:23:20 AM
Re: Oversight?
Yeah, Zuckster is the obvious poster manchild for data abuse in general. It's just that he's like a tech Kardashian - I think we've seen enough of him for a long while.
Phil Harvey
50%
50%
Phil Harvey,
 User Rank: Light Beer
4/25/2018 | 10:04:55 AM
Re: Oversight?
My fav thing about him is that El Reg refers to him as "data-slurp boffin Aleksandr Kogan." 

Also, he's not in the poll but he might be in the discussion overall. I think Zuck's a better pick for his overall Zuck-i-ness, but we'll see what the rest of the edit crew says.

 

-ph
mendyk
50%
50%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
4/25/2018 | 9:42:21 AM
Oversight?
I was hoping that Aleksandr Kogan would have made the nominee list. There's always next year.
