Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP

Italy vetoes Fastweb’s Huawei 5G deal – report

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 10/26/2020
Comment (0)

Fastweb has apparently been told it can't use equipment from Huawei Technologies in its 5G core network, even though the China-based vendor was said to be the Italian broadband provider's preferred supplier.

That's according to a report from Reuters, which said Italy's government decided on October 22 to prevent Fastweb from signing a 5G deal with Huawei.

Italian job: It looks like Italy is the latest EU nation to cave in the face of US pressure and stop operators using Huawei kit. (Source: Michele Bitetto on Unsplash)
Italian job: It looks like Italy is the latest EU nation to cave in the face of US pressure and stop operators using Huawei kit.
(Source: Michele Bitetto on Unsplash)

The news agency quoted unidentified sources as saying the administration used special vetting powers to block a deal, and asked Fastweb to diversify its suppliers.

If correct, the move would mark the first time Italy has vetoed a supply deal over 5G core networks with Huawei.

Although Italy has stopped short of explicitly banning China-based vendors, it does seem to be hardening its stance following sustained pressure from the Trump administration.

According to Reuters, Fastweb had picked Huawei as the sole supplier for its 5G core network. However, the broadband provider must have known that such a decision would prove a risky move in today's geopolitical climate.

It was reported in July that Italian operator TIM had invited nearly everyone except Huawei to bid for work on its 5G core networks.

5G ambition

Fastweb is not one of Italy's traditional mobile network operators, of which there are three: TIM, Vodafone Italy and WindTre.

Iliad Italia arrived in 2018, and Fastweb is set to build the market's fifth mobile network using a 40MHz block of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band and the 200MHz of 26GHz spectrum it picked up in Italy's 5G auction of October 2018.

Its primary aim is to offer 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) services in areas where fiber networks are hard to deploy. In its recent results presentation, Fastweb said the 5G FWA infrastructure "will be key to deliver gigabit connectivity" in small and medium-sized cities.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

In December 2019, Fastweb agreed with Linkem to collaborate on the rollout of 5G FWA to 8 million households. That agreement was extended by 4 million households in August.

The request by the government for Fastweb to diversify its suppliers seems an odd one.

Even if the operator has opted for Huawei in the 5G core, it has certainly been testing equipment from other vendors. For example, it trialed 5G FWA with Samsung in Milan, and is working with Ericsson on 5G trials in Rome and Genoa.

Somewhat ironically, trials by Fastweb, Huawei and TIM in Bari and Matera, and a trial in Cagliari in Sardinia involving Fastweb and Huawei, form part of government-sponsored projects to create 5G cities.

In March 2017, Italy launched a 5G trial to implement infrastructures and services in five cities: Milan, Prato, L'Aquila, Bari and Matera. In September 2017, authorization was granted for the use of 100MHz in the 3.6GHz-3.8GHz band for rollout in the five cities.

Cagliari was picked as the sixth 5G city in 2019 and the frequencies were awarded to Fastweb.

The 5G trial is part of the Joint Innovation Centre (JIC) project developed by Huawei, the Sardinian regional government and local advanced studies institute CRS4.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 27, 2020 How to build cloud-native applications for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE