IoT

What's the Story? Apple scraps AR glasses… for now

1/20/2023


Mike Dano joins the podcast to explain why Apple paused development on its augmented reality (AR) glasses and shifted focus to mixed reality headsets for now. We discuss the challenges of developing AR glasses and the implications for service providers who will need to provide the network connectivity to support them.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.

Here are a few topics we covered:

  • Bloomberg News reports that Apple has paused development of AR glasses. (01:10)
  • Apple is moving forward with mixed reality headsets due out later this year. (02:41)
  • Challenges behind developing AR glasses that are lightweight, have reliable connectivity, sufficient processing power and battery life, etc. (06:14)
  • Kelsey and Mike volunteer to test out AR glasses because they have disproportionately large and narrow heads, respectively. (10:38)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
