What's the Story? African tech startups score $3.3B in funding





African tech startups brought in $3.3 billion in funding for the first time in 2022.

Connecting Africa's Paula Gilbert joins the podcast to explain why the fintech sector is bringing in the most funding, which countries are leading the way for most funding and what these trends mean for the continent as a whole.

For an unedited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Highlights from the 2022 African Tech Startups Funding Report. (00:39)

Which African countries are leading in most funding raised. (02:21)

Industries that have received the most funding. (03:39)

Why fintech startups are doing so well in Africa. (04:56)

More on Africa's "big four" countries with the most startup funding. (06:02)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading