Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
IoT

Waymo keeps 5G way in the background

News Analysis

Driverless vehicle company Waymo made waves with its recent launch of a paid, autonomous ride-hailing service in San Francisco. However, the company has deliberately excluded 5G technology from its core offering, opting instead for on-board computing.

In response to inquiries from Light Reading, a Waymo spokesperson revealed that the company's self-driving vehicles are not reliant on a continuous wireless connection for safe operation, nor do they use vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications.

"We believe the most optimal way to operate autonomous driving technology is for the compute to be on board and for it to make decisions, without needing to rely on cell signals and remote operators," the spokesperson wrote. "We don't want to have a situation where, say, if the car lost cell connection, it couldn't make a left turn. Therefore, everything from custom made maps to robust neural nets that inform our perception and routing runs on board."

Waymo is offering paid rides in San Francisco. (Source: Waymo)
Waymo is offering paid rides in San Francisco.
(Source: Waymo)

Waymo's vehicles are equipped with a cellular connection, which is used to supplement the autonomous driving system with real-time road conditions, said the spokesperson. The company declined to provide any more details on its usage of cellular connections, including whether the company's cars use 4G or 5G and which service providers they might connect with.

It's worth noting though that Waymo's approach is not cheap. According to The New York Times, the company's cars can cost up to $200,000.

San Francisco has served as a proving ground for Waymo's autonomous technology for several years, alongside other industry players like Cruise, owned by General Motors. Waymo is owned by the parent company of Google, Alphabet.

San Francisco officials have recently opened up to paid, driverless car operations in the city. But they have seen some backlash among opponents of the technology, who point to several examples of the gadgets running amok. For example, a recent driverless car traffic jam was caused by the collapse of cellular connections due to the nearby Outside Lands music festival, which overloaded the wireless network. That event affected Cruise driverless vehicles.

For its part, Waymo has been collecting fares in the Phoenix area for several years and now has a fleet navigating some 200 miles across that region, including to and from the airport.

The 5G Factor

Waymo's divergence from 5G technology holds significance as the initial excitement around 5G's potential connection to autonomous vehicles has waned. Amid early speculation that 5G could significantly benefit the autonomous driving sector, leading players like Waymo and Tesla are instead prioritizing on-board computing.

5G players have acknowledged the situation. For example, a recent paper from SK Telecom in South Korea highlighted the disparity between 5G's anticipated potential, particularly in fields like augmented reality (XR) and autonomous driving, and the actual outcomes. There were "misunderstandings" about network performance and problems such as device form factors and lack of market demand, it said. "A variety of visionary services were expected, but there was no killer service," the paper stated. "We should have taken a more objective perspective," it added.

Potentially as a result, some operators are slowing their 5G activities. For example, according to the financial analysts at Raymond James, AT&T is dragging its feet when it comes to deploying the midband flavor of 5G.

"We believe there is a lack of urgency regarding deployment of midband spectrum, and the company remains content for now staying behind T-Mobile and Verizon on midband buildout until it sees more material 5G revenue opportunities or user experience differentiation," the analysts wrote.

But others are plowing forward. For example, Halo.Car recently said its technology is now robust enough to remove the backup safety driver from its vehicles in Las Vegas. The company's cars rely on 5G for driverless operation.

And the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) just this month cheered the FCC's move to begin Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) testing in locations in Michigan and Denver.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook: The 3 Key Digital Mediation Challenges - And How to Solve Them
Case Study: APAC CSP Boosts Efficiency of Enterprise Operations with CSG
Private 5G Networks and Testing
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Data Center Top Tips: 10 Issues That Can't Wait
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Building the 5G experience
Grow Your Revenues With Innovative Customer Engagements and Business Models
Nokia Experience in 5G IMPACT Brochure
Educational Resources Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE