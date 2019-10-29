LONDON -- Vodafone Business and América Móvil, two of the world's leading Internet of Things (IoT) service providers, announced today an IoT partnership, that makes it easier than ever for customers to connect devices globally.

The agreement will make it simpler and more efficient for IoT customers of both companies to deploy international IoT solutions by combining their respective IoT platforms and their expertise in IoT connectivity and services. It means Vodafone Business customers will be able to connect IoT devices across Latin America; and América Móvil IoT clients will have access to one of the largest global networks via Vodafone.

The combination of the two companies' capabilities will help customers increase the pace of digitalisation by simplifying access to the global opportunities that IoT brings. Customers will also be able to rely on the local knowledge and expertise of each partner to comply with local regulations.

According to the Vodafone Business IoT Barometer the number of companies using IoT globally has grown to over a third (34%) and 95% of adopters worldwide have seen measurable benefits from their IoT projects. A recent IDC study forecasts that the Latin America region will see the fastest IoT spending growth.

Vodafone is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and is recognised as a global leader in IoT by top tier industry analyst firms. Vodafone's IoT platform today connects more than 88.9 million devices worldwide. IoT services help customers operate more efficiently, save energy and reduce their GHG emissions. In 2018, Vodafone's customers saved 2.9 tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) for every tonne it generated in its own operations. América Móvil is one of the largest integrated telecommunications services to provide value added services and enhanced communications solutions to 362 million access lines in 25 countries in Americas and Europe.

