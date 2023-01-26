Vision-based tech can improve smart device usage and adoption

Parks Associates today announced the whitepaper Vision-Based Technology: Next-Gen Control, developed in partnership with Adeia, which explores the impact and benefits of vision-based interaction for consumer devices, including smart TVs, smart home devices, and smartphones. The whitepaper examines a range of potential use cases in which vision-based interfaces can augment consumers' experience and enhance their ability to interact and control their devices.

Parks Associates' Q3 2022 survey of 10,000 US internet households finds adoption of smart TVs has reached 63%. Vision-based interfaces could help consumers improve and simplify how they navigate and select content on these devices. Beyond smart TVs, US households currently have an average of 16 connected devices, and many of these products – including smartphones, tablets, and laptops – utilize touch-centric interfaces and have the potential to add vision-based technology.

Looking ahead, vision-based interfaces will extend the value and functionality of many emerging value propositions, from augmented reality solutions and virtual reality headsets to advanced driver assistance systems embedded in the new generation of technologically sophisticated vehicles entering the market.

Vision-based interface technology is rapidly maturing to make the management of consumer electronics, intelligent home appliances, connected cars – and scores of other applications – more intuitive, efficient, and safe.

