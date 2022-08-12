VinFast chooses T-Mobile as exclusive global connectivity provider for electric vehicles

BELLEVUE, Wash. and HANOI, Vietnam – Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and VinFast announced an agreement for the Un-carrier to be the exclusive provider of connectivity for VinFast's smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe. This long-term, multi-million-dollar deal will deliver more personalized in-car experiences and the ability to leverage near real-time telemetry data for more informed and timely maintenance and service decisions.

Under the agreement, T-Mobile will provide connectivity for VinFast's electric vehicles in North America and Europe, including the VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9. These vehicles will come with built-in capabilities that power connected services such as remote vehicle services; streaming media and gaming on-the-go; safety features, including live traffic information; Wi-Fi hotspot data on select models, to help passengers stay connected; as well as over the air firmware and software updates.

Additionally, by leveraging T-Mobile's IoT platform, VinFast will connect and manage the service and maintenance of millions of new electric vehicles worldwide, based on near real-time data, performance monitoring and remote notifications. VinFast is committed to interacting with its customers through its corporate-owned and operated stores, several of which will include parts and service centers that will be set up to manage these needs.

Established in 2017, VinFast is known for its cutting-edge manufacturing, advanced technology, and stunning design. VinFast was one of the very first automakers in the world to completely switch from internal combustion vehicles to an all-electric future. The company is also building a strong global foothold with its electric vehicle lineup, including VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9.

VinFast has set up a U.S headquarters in Los Angeles, launched in-person retail stores across California and announced plans to build a factory in North Carolina. In late November, VinFast exported its first batch of VF 8s to the U.S. and will continue to export more to Canada and Europe.

