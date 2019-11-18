Verizon Tackles Industrial Asset Tracking With 4G & IoT

Verizon is trying to simplify industrial asset tracking by building a system that allows objects to be detected on the Verizon 4G network, sending details about the item to the AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud, and then onto Domo's app, to map an asset's status and location in real time.

Verizon says this process of creating alerts will enable personnel to respond quickly to a problem, such as a machine going offline.

The stages of tracking the data flow of assets.

Verizon says this will improve asset tracking in various industries, for example:

Retailers can derive location data generated from shipping containers to improve customer experience.

Construction sites can track machinery across work sites.